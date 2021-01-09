Madhya Pradesh Medico-Legal Institute Director Dr Ashok Sharma stated that the doctor who conducted the postmortem of the deceased suspects that he died of poisoning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In alarming news related to the coronavirus vaccine, a 42-year-old volunteer from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal died nearly 10 days after he took the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus during the clinical trials held at a private hospital. The man, identified as Deepak Marawi had participated in the Covaxin clinical trial held on December 12, 2020.

A report by news agency PTI quoting Madhya Pradesh Medico-Legal Institute Director Dr Ashok Sharma stated that the doctor who conducted the postmortem of the deceased suspects that he died of poisoning. However, he said, that the exact cause of the death would be known from his viscera test.

"After Marawi's death on December 21, we informed the Drug Controller General of India and Bharat Biotech, which is the producer and sponsor of the trial," Dr Kapur said, adding that, "Marawi had volunteered for the trial and was examined. All protocols were followed and Marawi's consent was taken before allowing him to participate in the trial".

Dr Kapur, however, said he cannot confirm whether Marawi was administered the vaccine shot or was given a placebo. "It (the vial containing the liquid for trial) comes covered and coded. During the trial, 50 per cent people get the actual injection while the rest are given saline," he said, adding that "the doctors monitored his health for 7 to 8 days".

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, meanwhile, said, "The after-effects of vaccination are visible in a person within 30 mins. No side-effects were seen even between 24 & 48 hrs of vaccination, the post-mortem report suggested poisoning".

Meanwhile, family members of Marawi, a tribal, said he was working as a labourer. They claimed that Marawi and his colleague were administered the Covaxin injection on December 12 during the trial.

"When he returned home he felt uneasy and experienced some health problems. He complained of shoulder pain on December 17. Two days later, he spewed foam. He refused to see a doctor saying he would be alright in a day or two. When his condition deteriorated, he was being rushed to hospital but he died midway (on December 21)," Marawi's family members said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last week approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

