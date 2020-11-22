Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates: Progress surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine has brought around 11 candidates into the final phase.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ever Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the novel coronavirus a pandemic, several countries across the globe have started working on their vaccine candidate against the deadly virus. Now, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has indulged the nations in the race of developing successful medicine. Currently, around 44 vaccine candidates are in clinical trials and 11 undergoing final phase testing which includes Pfizer, CoronaVac AstraZeneca, SputnikV, Johnson and Johnson.

Amidst the trials and peer-previews, the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorisation.

Talking about the current status of Coronavirus, the world witnessed 55.6 million cases, out of which, 35.8 million have recovered. Whereas, around 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to this deadly virus. India has the second-highest cases of coronavirus in the world after the United States. Around 9.1 million cases and 133 thousand deaths have recorded so far.

Here are the Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE updates:

12:00 am| According to a report published in Business Today, Dr Vinod Paul, member Niti Aayog and chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, has said, "We expect emergency authorisation for Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine to be sought in the UK. If so, it will give an opportunity for India regulator also (to consider such an option)."

11:45 am| The third phase human trial of Covaxin had begun at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Odisha. Also, Bharat Biotech plans to enroll 1,000-2,000 volunteers each in metros like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

11: 20 am| Earlier this week, Serum Institute of India's chief executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had said that about 300-400 dozes of the vaccine will be available for the first quarter of 2021.

11:00 am| According to a report published in BBC, different vaccine candidates have their different vaccine type, doses, effects and storage guidelines.

10:40 am| Pfizer, which has completed phase three trials has RNA type combination and it has two doses which are 90 per cent effective. Pfizer requires -70 degree Celcius to remain active. BioNTech has similar properties like Pfizer.

10:20 am| UK's Moderna has an RNA type combination with 95 per cent successful result. However, it has not yet peer-reviewed. This vaccine can be stored up to 6 months at -20C.

10:00 am| Oxford's Uni-AstraZeneca is a viral vector combination. After phase two results and peer-review, Oxford Uni-AstraZeneca has a strong immune response. It can be stored at regular fridge temperature.

9:30 am| Gamaleya (Sputnik V) is also a viral vector combination (genetically modified virus). According to the preliminary phase three results, the vaccine candidate is 92 per cent effective and can be stored at the fridge temperature.

