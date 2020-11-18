CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China's coronavirus vaccine candidate has joined the list of forerunners which are racing towards creating a successful vaccine. Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday.

The study comes hot on the heels of upbeat news this month from U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna as well as Russia that showed their experimental vaccines were over 90% effective based on interim data from large, late-stage trials.

CoronaVac and four other experimental vaccines developed in China are currently undergoing late-stage trials to determine their effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

Here are other updates on COVID-19 vaccine candidates:

Sinovac is currently running three Phase III trials in Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey. The results must be interpreted with caution until Phase III results are published, Naor Bar-Zeev, a professor from Johns Hopkins University who was not involved in the study.

In India, there is uncertainty over the mass availability of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, owing to the logistical restraints due to the requirement of the deep-freeze storage of the two candidates. Unlike Pfizer's vaccine which must be kept at -70 degree Celsuis, Moderna's shot can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, which should make it easier to distribute.

