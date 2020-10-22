Coronavirus vaccine: Bharat Biotech India Limited has received approval from the drug regulatory authority to go ahead with the final phase of trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech India Limited has received approval from the drug regulatory authority to go ahead with the final phase of trials for its vaccine candidate Covaxin. The Indian biotech company is likely to start the third phase of trials from next month.

According to a report in Economic Times, around 28,500 people are expected to enroll for the trials in India. The volunteers would be administered two doses of the experimental vaccine in a gap of 28 days. The homegrown company has already written to states including asking them for permission to initiate trials.The trials will be conducted in 19 sites - including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and Lucknow - across 10 states.

BBIL received government's nod to hold phase I and phase II of the human clinical trials in July. Since then, the number of covid cases in India has risen up to 7.5 million, making India the second-highest affected country in the world.

Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are soon expected to start trials of an intranasal coronavirus vaccine, as mentioned by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The union minister said that Hyderabad-based drugs and vaccine research and manufacturing company has entered into an agreement with Washington University and St. Louis University for the trials of the nasal vaccine candidate.

"It (Bharat Biotech) has entered into an agreement with Washington University's School of Medicine under which the company will conduct trials, produce and market an intranasal vaccine for the COVID-19," Vardhan told his social media audience at his weekly webinar, Sunday Samvaad. "Bharat Biotech on receipt of regulatory approval will pursue further stages of clinical trials in India," he added.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha