India's first indigenous nRNA vaccine candidate has received the approval from drug regulators to initiate Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's first indigenous messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) platform-based vaccine candidate has received the approval from drug regulators to initiate Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials, Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Vaccine HGCO19 has been developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in collaboration with HDT Biotech corporation. In a statement on its website, the company said the vaccine has demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models.

"HGCO19 has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models. Gennova is working aggressively during this challenging peroid to ensure its first human injection by the end of 2020 or early, subject to Indian regulatory approvals," the statement read.

Unlike the vaccine's global peers BNT162b2, Pfizer-BioNTech and MRNA01272, from Moderna, HGCO19 does not require sub-zero temperatures and will remain stable at 2-8 degrees celsius, according to a report by Business Standard.

Several other vaccine candidates are under development across the world. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is jointly developing Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield along with Bharat Biotech International Ltd. Currently, the vaccine is in its phase-three clinical trial.

Other than that, the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has got a nod from a panel of experts advising the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its emergency use approval in the country. The development has come as a major respite in a country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer has also applied for emergency use approval in India. However, experts in India have raised concerns over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's use as the medicine requires a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius for storage.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja