Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Sources have also indicated that the Oxford-AstarZeneca vaccine developed by SII is likely to get the approval first, because of its relatively lower price, effective logistics and easiness in storage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the wait for the vaccine against the coronavirus, which has afflicted over a crore in the country, the sources in the government have said that the COVID-19 vaccine may get approval for emergency use by the end of this year.

According to a report by news agency IANS, quoting government sources, two vaccine manufacturer companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer have sent applications to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for approval of the emergency use of their vaccine in India and is currently awaiting its approval.

Meanwhile, sources also said that the CDSCO expert panel is currently examining the application of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. Sources added that after the review of the expert committee on the application, it is likely to be approved by the end of this week.

Sources have also indicated that the Oxford-AstarZeneca vaccine developed by SII is likely to get the approval first, because of its relatively lower price, effective logistics and easiness in storage.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine requires a temperature of minus 70° C to store for a long time, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored in a household refrigerator. It is not difficult to maintain a lower temperature and can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

For the unversed, India is the world's largest vaccine maker country and is planning to start vaccinating its citizens starting next month. However, there has been no official announcement regarding this by the Central government.

Meanwhile, from installing freezers to cold chain equipment set up, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here in anticipation of storing COVID-19 vaccine. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that work was underway to build storage and transportation logistics so that once the vaccine arrives, the next process can begin soon.

The sources at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility with 650 beds, said a total of 90 freezers are to arrive, many of which have already arrived and are installed.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan