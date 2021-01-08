Coronavirus Vaccine: India, he said, has done extremely well in developing vaccines against the deadly coronavirus in the shortest possible time, and presently two vaccines have been given emergency use authorisation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of good news for the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the government, in next few days, will be able to provide the vaccine against coronavirus to the entire population of the country after prioritising those who are at risk in public and private sectors.

India, he said, has done extremely well in developing vaccines against the deadly coronavirus in the shortest possible time, and presently two vaccines have been given emergency use authorisation. Harsh Vardhan's comments came after he reviewed the dry run of administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here as part of a state-wide programme.

"In the next few days, also in the near future, we should be able to give this vaccine to our countrymen prioritising those who are at risk in the public and private sectors. The government has already made known the scheme of things," the health minister said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan