Coronavirus Vaccine: Amid tight security, three trucks carrying 478 boxes of the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations across the country today by 10 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the world's largest coronavirus vaccine inoculation drive on January 16, a SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines arrived in the national capital around from Pune International Airport, hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the 'COVISHIELD' vaccine rolled out of the Serum Institute of India (SII) facility in the city.

The first consignment of COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrives at #Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from #Pune pic.twitter.com/b5yTQfZUrZ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of Covid vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from #Pune to #Delhi: Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/YEfiiENJBO — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

"Ready get set go! Stand by India! The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded into the aircraft for distribution all over the country now," Pune airport tweeted in the morning.

The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded onto the aircrafts for distribution all over the country now.@AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/5lY9i4Tjdk — PuneAirport (@aaipunairport) January 12, 2021

Amid tight security, three trucks carrying 478 boxes of the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations across the country today by 10 am. A total of eight flights- two cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will carry the vaccines to a different location in the country.

#WATCH | Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city, earlier this morning.



From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16. pic.twitter.com/v3jk4WUyyq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

The locations include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubhaneshwar, Kolkata and Guwahati. The first Cargo flight with the vaccines will drop off the consignment at Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bhubhaneshwar while the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati. The consignment for Mumbai will leave by road.

Pune-based logistic firm Kool-ex Cold Chain tasked with ferrying the vaccine stocks via tech-enabled trucks laced with temperature control feature ranging from -25 degrees to +25 degrees Celsius.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose, SII officials had said on Monday

Interacting with state chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the enormity of what he called as the world's biggest vaccination exercise, saying over 30 crore citizens will get the jabs in the next few months in India against only 2.5 crore people vaccinated so far in over 50 countries in around a month.

Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination, he added. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated, he further said.

Two vaccines -- the Covishield developed by the Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- received emergency use approval from the Drug Controller of India earlier this month. Both are two-dose vaccines, which will have to be administered at a 28-day gap.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan