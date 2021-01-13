Coronavirus Vaccine: From these vaccine centres, the vaccines will be transported to storage centres from where they will be carried out for one of the world's largest inoculation drives starting on January 16.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The delivery process of the two coronavirus vaccines -- BharatBiotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield -- started from Tuesday morning with a Spicejet aircraft carrying the first batch of vaccines arriving in Delhi. During the day, about 54.72 lakh vaccine doses were received at several vaccine stores in 13 cities across the country.

The process of shipping vaccines will continue today and tomorrow as a total of 1.1 crore shots of Covishield and 55 lakh shots of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be received by January 14. From these vaccine centres, the vaccines will be transported to storage centres from where they will be carried out for one of the world's largest inoculation drives starting on January 16.

Here's all you need to know about the vaccines, their deliveries, price and registration process:

Which states have received the vaccines so far?

A total of 13 states across the country will be receiving the vaccine doses from SII and BharatBiotech by January 14. These 13 states include Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

What are vaccine centres in these states?

The vaccine centres are the point where the vaccine doses are being delivered by the manufacturer. From the vaccine centres, the doses will be transported to storage centres, which is prepared with required cooling temperatures needed for the vaccine doses. There are a different number of vaccine centres in different states and UTs. In Karnal, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai, there is four general medical stores department as vaccine store. All these four states have 1 state-level regional vaccine store. Meanwhile, in some, there are more than one state-level regional vaccine stores. These states include Uttar Pradesh (9), Madhya Pradesh (4), Gujarat (4), Kerala (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (2) and Rajasthan (2).

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and its cost:

BBV152 (also known as Covaxin) is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. On 2 January 2021, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended permission for EUA, which was granted on 3 January.

The government said that it will procure 55 lakh doses of BharatBiotech's Covaxin vaccine for the first phase of the inoculation drive starting from January 16. Of the total doses, 38.5 lakh doses will be procured at Rs 295 per dose, while over 16 lakh have been given free of cost by BharatBiotech to the Central government, as a special gesture, bringing down the cost of Covaxin comes to Rs 206 per dose.

SII's Covishield and its cost:

AZD1222, also known as the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca given by intramuscular injection. With regard to benefits, the vaccine, in the ongoing trials, has shown prevention against Covid-19 following two doses.

The government has said that about 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine, which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), will be procured by the Centre for the first drive of the vaccination process. The Covishield will be procured at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes.

Registration Process:

The healthcare workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase of inoculation drive from January 16 will not need registration. The website of Co-WIN app has gone live but only for pre-registered users. The Health Ministry yesterday said that the 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers who will be inoculated in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning Saturday will have no option to choose from the two vaccines which have been approved for emergency use.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan