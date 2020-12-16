Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, has trigerred immune response with no serious adverse effects, according to Phase I trail results.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has trigerred immune response with no serious adverse effects, according to Phase I trail results released by the company.

The company said that the vaccine "induced (a) neutralising antibody (an immune response)" and was "well-tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events".

"After the first vaccination, local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild or moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without any prescribed medication. The most common adverse event was pain at the injection site, which resolved spontaneously," it added.

The company further said that as per the interim findings from the phase I trial, "the vaccine was well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events."

Bharat Biotech said that a patient vaccinated on July 30 developed fever and headache after five days. While these symptoms fall in the category of "serious adverse event", the patient later tested positive for coronavirus.

Bharat Biotech has already applied for emergency use approval, which will be granted when there is sufficient evidence proving that the drug is safe and effective. Final approval for mass production and administration of the vaccine will be granted only after completion of all trial phases and analysis of the entire data.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta