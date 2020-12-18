Coronavirus Vaccine: 69 per cent Indians are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine immediately after it becomes widely available, a new study has found

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when daily COVID-19 cases in India are topping 25,000, a new survey conducted by a Delhi-based citizen survey platform has found that as many as 69 per cent Indians are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine immediately after it becomes widely available.

The percent of Indians hesitant to be vaccinated immedately has increased by 10 percent since November, with key reasons being side effects, efficacy and reduction in cases, according to a report by LocalCircles, the platform which conducted the study.

The survey received over 18,000 responses from citizens across 242 Indian districts. 55 per cent respondents were from tier 1 cities, 26 per cent from Tier 2, while 19 per cent were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. 27 per cent of the respondents said they would wait three to six months after the vaccine comes out, 15 per cent said they would wait for six to 12 months, while 8 per cent said they would get vaccinated in 2022.

The survey has come at a time when several countries across the world, including the United States, Singapore, Canada and the United Kingdom have authorised Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine doze for citizens. Pune-based Serum Institute of India, too, will have 100 million dozes of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine ready by February 2021.

India's daily coronavirus count has remained below 30,000 from the past few days. The recovery rate has topped 95 per cent, though India remains the second-worst coronavirus-affected country in the world in terms of total cases.

