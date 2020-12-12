Coronavirus Vaccine: Only 100 people may be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine in a day at each inoculation site, according to the draft standard operating procedure issued by the Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Only 100 people may be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine in a day at each inoculation site, according to the draft standard operating procedure issued by the Health Ministry. The document, which has been shared with all states, states that the government would deploy five personnel, including a guard, for each inoculation site and keep aside a room for adverse-effect observation a person is inoculated.

A person administered with a doze of COVID-19 will be mandatorily kept under observation for 30 minutes and will be shifted to a dedicated hospital if he or she develops serious side effects, according to a report by Times of India.

Each site will have three rooms -- for waiting, vaccination and observation. "The decision to have three rooms for vaccination is keeping in mind the need for social distancing. While the vaccination room will see only one person enter at each time, the waiting and observation room will have seating for multiple people," the newspaper quoted Dr Rajini N, an immunisation officers who attended a workshop for vaccination organised by the Central government, as saying.

India is planning to deliver 60 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots in the next six to eight months. The government has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F), VK Paul, who heads the group of experts on vaccine administration for COVID-19 that advises India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told Reuters in an interview. Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, is already mass producing and stockpiling AstraZeneca’s Covishield shot, while Indian biotech players Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are developing their own vaccine candidates.

