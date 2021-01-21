Coronavirus Vaccination: PM Modi and the CMs of all states will likely get a vaccine jab in the second phase of inoculation drive in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the chief ministers of the states will be vaccinated against coronavirus in the second phase of the inoculation drive launched in India last week, said media reports while adding that politicians and netas above the age of 50 and with co-morbidities will also get a vaccine jab then. However, the exact dates have not been determined.

According to reports, the Prime Minister had also held a meeting with CMs in this regard where he had outlined that "politicians shouldn't try to break the queue and only take the vaccine when their turn comes". "PM will take the vaccine when his turn will come after completion of the first phase," Hindustan Times quoted a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official as saying.

COVID-19 vaccination in India, which has been described as the world's largest inoculation drive against coronavirus, was launched by PM Modi on January 16 after the DCGI gave emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield.

While launching the vaccination drive, PM Modi had cleared misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines and had noted that the beginning of inoculation drive "does not mean stopping following coronavirus norms of social distancing and wearing masks".

He had also lauded the scientists and manufacturers for preparing two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, saying they deserve applause from the entire country. "Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace," he had noted.

7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated so far

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has informed that a total of 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the nationwide immunisation drive. It said that 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, while adding the final report would be completed by late in the night.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 7,868,42 (till 6 pm Wednesday) through 14,119 sessions, as per the provisional report," the ministry said.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 6 pm on Wednesday include 22,548 in Andhra Pradesh, 38 in Bihar, 262 in Kerala, 36,211 in Karnataka, 16,261 in Maharashtra, 6,731 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,834 in Tamil Nadu and 2,296 in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

