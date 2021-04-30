COVID-19 Vaccination: Here is the complete list of states and UTs where the third phase of inoculation drive will not begin from May 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The phase 3 of the vaccination program that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years will begin across the country from May 1 at all private and government health centres. However, ahead of the beginning of the phase 3 vaccination drive, several states and union territories (UTs) have said that they won't be able to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years due to a shortage of vaccines.

Urging the Centre to supply more vaccines shots, the state and UT governments have said that they will notify their citizens about the beginning of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Following is the complete list of states and UTs where the third phase of vaccination drive will not begin from May 1:

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, has said that it will not begin the third phase of the vaccination drive from Saturday unless the Centre provides it 25 to 30 lakh vaccine vials.

"Stock should be sufficient for at least five days to start the vaccination drive," said state Health minister Rajesh Tope.

Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged people in the age group of 18 to 44 years not to queue up outside inoculation centres, noting that the national capital has not received the required vaccine doses for the phase 3 vaccination drive.

"We are trying our best that within the next three months the entire population of Delhi gets vaccinated. We have formulated a plan and even the infrastructure needed for this is in place. Now it will depend on the two companies as to how swiftly they provide us with the vaccine," he said.

Madhya Pradesh:

Like Delhi and Maharashtra, the Madhya Pradesh government has also said that it has not received the required vaccine doses for the phase 3 vaccination drive which is why it would not be able to launch the drive from May 1.

"On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines we learnt that they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on May 1. So the drive covering the young people won't start on May 1," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has also refused to launch phase 3 of the vaccination drive from May 1 due to a shortage of vaccines. It has urged its citizens to register themselves for vaccination once the state government gets confirmation about vaccine doses.

"We have not been supplied with the vaccines till now. Once the vaccines are supplied we will start the vaccination for those above 18 years of age," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Punjab:

The Punjab Chief Minister's Office on Friday also confirmed that phase 3 of the vaccination drive will not begin from Saturday, adding that the state government will inform its citizens about it once it gets sufficient doses.

Goa:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the vaccination process for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will not begin from May 1 due to a shortage of doses. He said that the vaccination will begin soon once the state government gets the vaccines.

"We've added 150 oxygen beds to Goa Medical College examination centre. We're getting 10 MT oxygen daily and 20 MT alternate days from the Government of India (GOI). We need 10 MT more and I'll write a letter to GOI about this. We're managing with the current supply," he said.

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand on Friday also notified that phase 3 of the vaccination drive will not begin in the state from Saturday. It has said that the process will start after the first week of May.

"Centre has allotted around 1,22,000 doses of Covishield and around 42,000 doses of Covaxin to Uttarakhand for vaccination of those above 45 years. Vaccination drive for 18-45 age group will start after the first week of May after we receive the vaccines," said Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that phase 3 of the vaccination drive will begin on May 15 due to a shortage of vaccines.

"Vaccination for 18-44 age group will begin once we get substantial doses of vaccines from the pharma companies, which is likely to happen soon. Latest by May 15, the drive will start as we expect to get vaccine doses any time before that date," he said.

Odisha:

The Odisha government is also facing a shortage of vaccines due to which it has postponed the beginning of phase 3 of the vaccination drive in the state.

"We can make a plan for this phase after getting to know about the vaccine stock available with the state government," said Odisha Director of Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahi.

Telangana:

The Telangana government has also said that it will not start the phase 3 vaccination drive from Saturday, adding that it is in touch with the Centre over the shortage of vaccines.

"We are in touch with the manufacturers also. We are in search of the vaccine. We require around four crore doses," Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao said.

West Bengal:

The West Bengal government on Friday also postponed the phase 3 vaccination drive in the state. Noting that vaccination of those above 45 years will continue, it said that people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will get vaccines as and when the state receives the vaccine doses.

