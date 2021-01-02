Coronavirus Vaccination: The activity, which will be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites, aims to test the operational readiness of Co-Win app in a field environment.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the country aiming to launch the world's biggest vaccination drive, the central government will conduct a dry run on Saturday across all states and union territories (UTs) to assess the ability and preparedness for the vaccine rollout against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The activity, which will be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites, also aims to test the operational readiness of Co-Win app in a field environment. Co-Win (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) is a digital platform to roll out and scale up the vaccination drive that has been launched by the Union Health Ministry.

"Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration to be conducted in all states and UTs on Saturday in 116 districts across 259 sites," the government has said.

The Union Health Ministry has said that this activity is integrally based on interaction and involvement of people, relevant stakeholders, NGOs and Civil Society Organization (CSOs) need to be mobilised.

"Let us attempt to implement it as a real exercise with attention to the minute detail. Proper coordination will go a long way in building mutual understanding so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch," Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

What is a dry run and how it will be conducted?

A dry run is an essential activity that will be conducted across the country on Saturday to assess the preparations for a vaccine roll out against the deadly coronavirus that has claimed nearly 1.50 lakh lives in India.

This activity will be conducted in all state and UT capitals and some selected districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that this activity will see a participation of staff at designated vaccine centres and selected health workers. It has said that 25 beneficiaries will be identified by each centre for the dry run.

The Centre has said that nearly 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for this purpose. 2,360 participants have been trained in the National Training of Trainers and over 57,000 participants trained in District level training in 719 districts.

"States are augmenting the State helpline 104 (which shall be used in addition to 1075) for any vaccine/ software related query. Orientation and capacity building of the Call Centre executives has taken place in the States/ UTs. States were also encouraged to use the FAQs issued by the Health Ministry proactively to address any such query," the government said.

Following are the dry run centres that have been announced by the states:

Delhi: Venkateshwara Hospital in South West district, Daryaganj dispensary in Central district, and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara

Uttar Pradesh: Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, King George's Medical University, SGPGI and one centre each in Mall block and Malihabad block in Lucknow

Haryana: Three health care centres in Panchkula

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad districts

Punjab: This dry run will be conducted in Patiala's Government Medical College, Sadhbhavna Hospital and the Community Health Centre in Shatrana

Karnataka: Kamakshipalya Urban PHC (West Zone), Vidyapeetha Urban Primary Health Centre (South Zone) and Hargade PHC in Anekal

Gujarat: Dahod, Bhavnagar, Valsad and Anand districts

Jharkhand: Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur

Jammu and Kashmir: Nine hospitals in Jammu, Srinagar and Kulgam

Here we would like to mention that the first dry run for COVID-19 vaccine roll out was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab on December 28 and 29 last year in two districts each where five session sites with 25 beneficiaries each were identified.

The Union Health Ministry had said that no major issues were observed in the operational aspects during this dry run and all states expressed confidence in the operational guidelines and IT platform for large scale programme implementation.

