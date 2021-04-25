Coronavirus Vaccination Myths: A rumour was doing rounds that coronavirus vaccines may affect menstrual cycles and even fertility. Read on to know the truth

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 has spread its deadly wings across the country, with over 3 lakh cases being reported every day. This has pushed the nation into a deep crisis, and a way to solve this solution is timely vaccination and taking all precautions such as double masking, sanitiser, etc. However, fake news and rumours are making the situation all the worse. Recently, a rumour was doing rounds that coronavirus vaccines may affect menstrual cycles and even fertility. Debunking this rumour, US experts say, "So far, there’s no data linking the vaccines to changes in menstruation,” Alice Lu-Culligan and Dr Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine wrote in the New York Times. Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm," reported guardian.com.

Can COVID-19 Vaccine Affect Menstrual Cycle?

Rumours are doing rounds that women should avoid getting vaccinated five days before and during periods as their immunity is low. So it urged women to get vaccinated after five days of their period. Quashing this report, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology released multiple statements that there is no evidence that vaccines can affect fertility.

Several gynaecologists have also claimed that period doesn't impact a woman's immunity, and it's safe to get vaccinated while a person is mensurating. Not just this, several doctors took to their social media handle to spread awareness against the rumour doing around on all social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, a Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia wrote, "A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please."

Here have a look:

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone.



Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy.



Take it as soon as you can.



Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

I got both my doses when I had my periods. I got covid later on because I work in a hospital but recovered without side effects within a week all thanks to he vaccine. PLEASE GET VACCINATED, there will be very mild side effects BUT IT WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE. https://t.co/XqZCM0Ob0k — Wear your mask (@vakeel_saheba) April 24, 2021

These rumours started doing rounds after the central government allowed the vaccination for all those above 18. The vaccination drive will commence from May 1 in 'liberalised and accelerated' phase 3 of the inoculation drive.

How to get yourself register for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CoWIN--cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Register yourself by entering your mobile number

Step 3: OTP will be sent on your registered number for verification

Step 4: Enter the OTP number and fill in the remaining details such as photo identity card, etc.

Step 5: After filling in details, click on 'Register'

Step 6: Enter your areas pin code and click on 'Search'

Step 7: All vaccine centres will appear on your screen, select one and schedule time and date according to your convenience

Please Note: From one login, you can add up to four members. Also, the portal allows you to reset your appointment.

