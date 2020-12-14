Coronavirus Vaccination: The administrative cost on a single dose of the vaccine will come to Rs 100-150. This does not include the cost of the vaccine, its transportation and maintenance costs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country, like the rest of the world, is waiting for the massive vaccination drive against coronavirus to begin. By the end of 2022, around 1.3-1.4 lakh centres will have to be set up to vaccinate nearly 80 crore people for which over 2 lakh additional staff will be required.

As per the operational guidelines drafted by the Centre and issued to the states, around 1 crore healthcare workers, including ICDS workers, nurses, supervisors, medical officers, paramedical staff, support staff, and students will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Next on the priority list to get COVID-19 vaccination will be the 2 crore frontline workers which include personnel from Army, Navy, Air Force, coast guards, home guards, Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG, SSB, prison staff and disaster management.

These will be followed by around 26 crore Indians who are aged above 50. Next would be 1 crore people who are under 50 but co-morbidities.

The administrative cost on a single dose of the vaccine will come to Rs 100-150. This does not include the cost of the vaccine, its transportation and maintenance costs. This information has been revealed in the FICCI and E&Y report on India's preparation and need for vaccine. The Task Force on Corona asked FICCI to prepare the report.

The government has targeted to vaccinate 300 million people by August next year. By the end of 2022, the target is to have 800 million people in the country vaccinated. The report says that the vaccination campaign can be made easier with the support of the private sector.

The COVID and vaccine centres will have to be kept separately in government hospitals. For this, separate vaccine centers will need to be opened in government hospitals and government health centres. There are 2.5 lakh primary health centres in India and 80-90 percent of these centers are in rural areas.

This will help in vaccination in rural areas. However, separate health workers will be needed to assist nurses and physicians in the vaccine work, as regular health workers cannot be put together in a vaccination campaign. There are 25,000-30,000 government hospitals in the country. At the same time, 70 percent of private healthcare centers are in favour of serving their staff in the vaccine.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta