COVID-19 Vaccination: He said that India will be able to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the fatality rate by increasing the vaccination drive across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the central government expanding coronavirus vaccination drive from Monday, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that India will soon have an option of "three or four COVID-19 vaccines in a few weeks".

Speaking to an English news channel, Dr Guleria, however, expressed concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in six states and union territories (UTs), saying the country needs to "urgently ramp up" the vaccination drive.

He further said that India will be able to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the fatality rate by increasing the vaccination drive across the country.

"In a few weeks from now, we may have three or four vaccines. You can't have all of them available in one centre. One centre will be giving only one vaccine. But it is likely that in your area you may have more than one vaccine provided in different private hospitals and therefore it may indirectly give you some choice because you would know which vaccine is being given at which centre. But you can't go to a site and ask for one vaccine or the other," he was quoted by the English news channel as saying.

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination, which involves inoculating those above 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities, will begin in India from Monday. Ahead of the beginning of the second phase of the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the vaccine.

The Health Ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

"Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Governments Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs)," the Union Health Ministry said.

"Health Departments of state governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma