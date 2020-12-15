The government is preparing to vaccinate as many as 300 million people on a priority basis. These include doctors, nurses, policemen, sweepers and other frontline workers, people 50 years and older, involved in the treatment and care of Corona patients.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus Vaccination in India: Scientists and medical experts across the world have been racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines and some of them have even tasted success in their efforts. The vaccine candidates by UK's Oxford University and Astra Zeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and US pharma major Moderna have started vaccinating the general public. Russia has also launched a massive vaccination drive after successfully launching its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V.

In India, there are eight vaccine candidates in the different stages of trials. At least two-three of them are expected to be available for the general public very soon. Besides, Astra Zeneca's Indian partner SII, Pfizer and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech have also sought emergency use authorisation, though they are yet to get a government nod.

With a cure on the horizon, India has also prepared its vaccination strategy and the central government has issued guidelines for the states. The government guidelines state how the vaccine will be administered and who will be among the first to get it.

The government has also decided to set up special centers for vaccination, where 100 people will receive the jab in a session every day. After the vaccination, they will also be kept under observation for 30 minutes.

The government is preparing to vaccinate as many as 300 million people on a priority basis. These include doctors, nurses, policemen, sweepers and other frontline workers, people 50 years and older, involved in the treatment and care of Corona patients.

Apart from this, people below the age of 50 years with comorbidities have also been kept in this group. The rest of the public will be vaccinated when the vaccine will be available.

In order to receive the jab, people will need to get themselves registered prior to the vaccination. No registration facility will be available at the vaccination center and people will need one of the 12 documents already stated by the government to get themselves vaccinated. These documents include voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, pension documents among others.

A five-member team will be posted at each vaccination center, which includes an immunization officer, an additional officer, a security guard, an officer who will be responsible for monitoring people after vaccination.

In addition, there will be two people who will investigate the people who have come to get the jab. They will check the identity cards and verify them. In addition, there will be two support staff responsible for crowd management, information, education and communication.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma