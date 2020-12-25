The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it very clear that those who want to COVID-19 vaccine will have to get themselves registered.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc all over the globe, however, now the coronavirus vaccine in place people are bit relief. As per reports, in the next few days, coronavirus vaccination will start in India, but still, there is a doubt will everyone be able to get the vaccines? What is the procedure to avail it and who all are eligible for it?

So, here we are to clear all your doubts, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it very clear that those who want coronavirus vaccine will have to get themselves registered. The registration will be done in the health department centres and post-registration the time and location will be shared with them.

How to register for coronavirus vaccine

Those who want to register will have to take their ID proof such as passport, PAN card, pension card, voter ID, MNREGA job card or driving license. Only these ID proof are applicable to get registered.

People prioritized for COVID-19

As per ANI, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the government have prioritised around 30 crore people for the coronavirus vaccine. "After consultation with experts, we've prioritized 30 crore people for COVID -19 vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military and sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs and those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases.”.

Dry run in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday informed that the central government have chosen Punjab to conduct the dry run of the vaccine on 28th-29th December. As per reports, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Ludhiana have been selected as the two districts to conduct the dry run of the vaccine and five sights will be identified in each district.

The other states where the dry run will be conducted are Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

Meanwhile, 2.83 lakh active cases have been reported in India. 97 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus while 1.46 lakh people died due to COVID-19. The recovery rate has increased to 95.75 per cent.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv