New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which will include inoculating those above the age of 18, will begin in India from May 1 amid the unprecedented spike in daily coronavirus cases across the country.

While vaccines would be provided for free of cost at the government centre, several state and union territory (UT) governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, have announced free of cost vaccination for all to encourage beneficiaries to get inoculated at the earliest.

Following is the complete list of states and UTs where COVID-19 vaccination will be done for free of cost for those above the age of 18 from May 1:

1. Uttar Pradesh:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his cabinet meeting last week had announced that people above the age of 18 will be provided vaccine doses for free from May 1.

"We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources," he had said.

2. Madhya Pradesh:

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has also announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will be done free of cost for all adults across the state from May 1.

3. Andhra Pradesh:

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above the age of 18 years.

4. Bihar:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday said that vaccination in Bihar will be done for free from May 1 for all residents in all government and listed private hospitals.

5. Chhattisgarh:

Like Bihar, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday also announced that vaccination will be done for free across the state, stressing that his government will take all the necessary steps "to save the lives of people" in the state.

6. Kerala:

In Kerala, where the result for assembly elections 2021 will be announced on May 2, COVID-19 vaccination will be done for free for all adults from May 1, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

7. Goa:

The people of Goa will also be administered the COVID-19 vaccine for free from May 1.

"I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide Covid vaccine doses to all populations in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost," said Goa additional secretary (health) Vikas Gaunekar in a statement.

8. Uttarakhand:

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat-led BJP government in Uttarakhand on Friday announced that people above the age of 18 years will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost at all government and private hospitals.

9. Sikkim:

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had on Wednesday announced free COVID-19 vaccination for those above the age of 18 years in the state from May 1.

10. Assam:

In poll-bound Assam, where the BJP is seeking its second straight term, the state government has announced that vaccination for all residents from 18 to 45 years of age will be done for free from May 1.

"Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45 +. Funds collected in Assam Arogya Nidhi last year shall be utilized for procurement of vaccines," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier in a Tweet.

