COVID-19 Vaccination LIVE: A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on an inaugural day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching India's nationwide vaccination drive today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. Dubbed as world's biggest vaccination drive, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, India's vaccination drive aims at inoculating millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The government has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakh healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Government has approved two vaccines fro the emergency use authorisation in India earlier in January. The vaccines are Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on an inaugural day.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 Vaccination Drive:

8:45 am: Telangana: Area Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad has been decorated with flowers and balloons ahead of the start of the first phase of nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

8:05 am: The vaccination programme in the country will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine.

7:55 am: In the national capital Delhi, the drive will be launched from the state-run LNJP Hospital by Chief Minister Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Healthcare workers will get the jab in a total of 81 centres.

7:30 am: India to begin a nationwide vaccination drive against #COVID19 today, to be launched by PM Narendra Modi at 10:30 am via video conferencing. One of the world's biggest vaccination programmes aimed at inoculating 3 crore health and other frontline workers first, it will use shots manufactured in India - one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the other by Bharat Biotech with the country's top clinical research body.

7:10 am: In the first phase of vaccination that begins on January 16 at 150 centres in the state, 4.16 lakh health workers will be vaccinated. In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated & 50,000 in the second week: Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister.

7:05 am: We have selected 11 institutions as the launch stations for tomorrow. We have distributed vaccines at all the centres. We have trained the staff and are maintaining all the COVID protocols at every centre: District Medical Officer, Thiruvananthapuram

7:00 am: Apart from Victoria Hospital, we have identified 6 other sites for launch of COVID vaccination drive tomorrow. We have sent vaccines to each vaccination site & have sent a message to beneficiaries receiving vaccine: Special Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

6:55 am: COVID19 vaccination drive to be held at 77 immunisation sites in Haryana: State Government

6:50 am: Karnataka | We have 8 COVID vaccination centres in Kalaburagi. All arrangements have been made. We have received around 11,000 vaccines and have 21,000 healthcare workers registered in the district: Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi.

6:45 am: COVID19 vaccination will be conducted at 7 sites in Jabalpur today. 24,000 healthcare workers have been identified for vaccination in the first phase. In the second phase, frontline workers will be vaccinated: Jabalpur Collector Karmveer Sharma, Madhya Pradesh

6:40 am: West Bengal: State govt officials inspect SSKM hospital in Kolkata for preparation of COVID vaccination drive "It will begin at 207 centres vaccinating 100 people each. Around 20,000 healthcare workers to be vaccinated," says Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Health Secretary.

6:35 am: Chhattisgarh has received 3.23 lakh vaccine doses so far. 2.67 lakh beneficiaries registered till now. Vaccination will begin at 97 sites in the state today: Dr Priyanka Shukla, Director, National Health Mission, Chattisgarh

6:30 am: Three sites have been chosen here- 2 in urban & 1 in rural. 100 people to be vaccinated at each site. The vaccine will be sent to centres today morning, says Dr Mankirat Kaur, Nodal Officer, COVID19 contact tracing, Panchkula district.

6:25 am: Himachal Pradesh: COVID vaccine arrives in Dharamshala ahead of vaccination drive starting today. "100 people each will be vaccinated at four vaccination centres in Kangra. We are aiming to vaccinate all 28,000 healthcare & frontline workers by March 31," says an official

6:20 am: Chhattisgarh: Preparations underway at JLN Medical College, Raipur ahead of the launch of COVID19 vaccination drive today.

6:15 am: Vaccination will be conducted at 65 centres including 23 district hospitals & 7 medical colleges tomorrow onwards. We'll be vaccinating 1.9 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase. First few vaccines will be given to 12 medical professionals: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

6:10 am: On 16th January, Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur will launch the vaccination process in Union Territory of Ladakh. In Leh District, there will be 17 vaccination centres while in Kargil vaccine doses will be given at 23 Centres: Ladakh administration

6:00 am: Maharashtra: A vaccination centre in Nagpur is all set for the world's biggest COVID vaccination drive to be conducted tomorrow. "We have deployed two teams comprising 5 members each. We will be vaccinating 100 people each day who are registered on the database," says an official.

