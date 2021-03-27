Coronavirus Vaccination: Jain on Saturday also dismissed reports that the state government might reimpose a lockdown in the city-state, saying it is not a solution to deal with rising coronavirus infections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears over second wave of COVID-19, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Saturday announced that it has decided to ramp up the vaccination drive in the national capital by offering 'walk-in' window for those eligible to get coronavirus vaccine.

"People were facing difficulty in registration for vaccination, many people aren't tech-savvy. Even if they get registered they get busy and don't reach centers. So government has decided to keep 3 pm to 9 pm as window when people can go for vaccination without registration," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, as reported by news agency ANI.

Jain on Saturday also dismissed reports that the state government might reimpose a lockdown in the city-state, saying it is not a solution to deal with rising coronavirus infections. He said that the Kejriwal government has also increased the number of testing in Delhi, adding that 85,000 to 90,000 tests are being conducted every day. He also said that Delhi has sufficient beds in the hospital for COVID-19 patients.

"There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution," Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in Delhi over the last few days. On Friday, the city-state reported over 1,500 new cases and nine deaths. Currently, the novel infection has affected 6.54 lakh people and claimed over 10,000 lives in Delhi so far.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed. It also said that random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses).

