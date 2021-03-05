CoWin Registration: There are two ways you can book and register for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment. One is via CoWin portal and the other is through the Aarogya Setu app.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, on March 1, expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive, which now includes those above 60 years of age and people over 45 years of age with comorbidities. With this, the country entered the second phase of the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16. During the last 48 days, over 1.80 crore people have been administered with COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, with over 13 lakh getting the vaccine jab on Thursday only, which is the highest one-day tally since the inoculation drive started in the country.

Those who want to get the vaccine jab can register and book an appointment for the vaccine through CoWin, which is a portal launched by the government that links every vaccine dose to its recipient. To be noted, there is no dedicated CoWin application for booking and registration. The particular app available on the Google App Store is only for backend administrators.

However, there are two ways you can book and register for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment. One is via CoWin portal and the other is through the Aarogya Setu app, which was launched earlier in 2020 for contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, as India started the next phase of vaccinations, here's how you can register on the Co-WIN portal.

Step 1 | Log in to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

Step 2 | An OTP will be sent to your mobile number

Step 3 | Click on the verify button after entering the OTP

Step 4 | After you enter the OTP, the Registration for Vaccination page will open up

Step 5 | Enter details, such as your photo ID proof, asked by the Registration for Vaccination page. It will also ask if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Step 6 | Once the details are entered for registration, click the "Register" button at the bottom right

Step 7 | A confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number on successful registration

Step 8 | Once the registration is done, you will be shown the "Account Details". You can schedule your appointment from the "Account Details" page

Step 9 | Click on the schedule appointment button and schedule your appointment as per your wish.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan