New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Thursday said that it will conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccine across all states and union territories (UTs) on January 2.

In a statement, the Centre said that the aim of the activity, which will be conducted in three session sites across all states and UTs, is to ensure effective preparedness for the vaccine rollout.

"Dry run will be conducted by all the state and UT governments on January 2, 2021. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites; some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support," the Centre said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

The government also informed that a high-level meeting was chaired on Thursday by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to review the preparedness at session sites for COVID-19 vaccination with Pr Secretaries (Health), NHM MDs and other health administrators of all states and UTs.

What is a dry run and how it can help government in COVID inoculation drive?

A dry run is an activity that is conducted by the government to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. In this activity, mock drills will be conducted for COVID-19 vaccination drive across states and UTs and the data will be sent to the Centre for assessment.

The government had also conducted a COVID-19 vaccine dry run on December 28 and 29 in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam.

"The training includes all operational aspects of training like the organisation of vaccination sessions, use of Co-WIN IT platform for the management of the entire vaccination process, deployment of HR Cold chain preparedness, management of adverse events, communications and intersectoral coordination, biomedical waste management, infection prevention protocols, etc.," the Union Health Ministry had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma