New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday reviewed COVID-19 vaccination status in India and asked states and union territories (UTs) to innoculate the second dose of coronavirus vaccines to health workers from February 13.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that states and UTs have been asked to improve the quality and increase the pace of vaccination, which has been dubbed as world's largest inoculation drive against coronavirus.

"While there are 12 states and UTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, they were all advised to improve percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there're many states and UTs that need to improve performance on this parameter," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Health Ministry also said that 52,66,175 healthcare workers and 3,70,693 frontline workers have administered in India so far. It further said that 13 states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar and Chhattisgarh -- have vaccinated over 60 per cent of their healthcare workers.

"12 states with coverage of less than 40 per cent of their total health workers database -- Assam 39.9 per cent, Delhi 37.1 per cent, Punjab 33.7 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 33.6 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli 31.9 per cent, Ladakh 31.7 per cent, Tamil Nadu 28 per cent, Chandigarh 27.7 per cent, Meghalaya 21.7 per cent, Nagaland 21 per cent, Manipur 17.4 per cent and Puducherry 13.6 per cent," the Health Ministry said.

COVID-19 vaccination began in India from January 16, days after the DCGI approved two vaccines -- Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for emergency use authorisation. While the first phase of inoculation drive is underway, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the general public of the country will start getting vaccine jabs from the second week of March.

"After the completion of phase 1 and phase 2, it is possible that in the next month, the third phase will start in which citizens over 50 (years) will be vaccinated across the country," the Union Health Minister said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma