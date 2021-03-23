Coronavirus Vaccination: Centre decides to inoculate all people above 45 years of age from April 1
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Expanding the COVID-19 vaccination drive further, the Centre on Tuesday decided to vaccinate all people above 45 years of age from April 1 and asked the people eligible to get the vaccine shot to register on the CoWin portal and get the vaccine shot.
