New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after getting a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for "restricted emergency approval", Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla has revealed the price of 'Covishield'.

'Covishield', which is cheaper than the vaccine developed by Pfizer, will be available to the Union Home Minister at a price of Rs 200 per dose while it will be available for private buyers at a higher price of Rs 1,000 per dose, Poonawalla said.

In an interview, Poonawalla said that 50-60 million doses of Covishield will be manufactured by his company every month which will likely be increased to 300 million to 400 million doses by December 2021.

He further said that the SII can currently only give the vaccine to the Indian government at the moment, hinting that the Centre might not allow the exportation of the Covishield for now.

"We are ready to provide the vaccine for the government. We have sent our proposal and are waiting for the contract to be signed with the government. The vaccine will be made available to the government within 10 days of the contract," he told The Associated Press.

"We can’t vaccinate everybody right now. We can prioritise," he noted.

Covishield, along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, was granted emergency use authorisation in India on Sunday, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. The DCGI had granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and, accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," DCGI V G Somani told the media here.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma