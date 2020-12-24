Coronavirus Vaccination: Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that a total of 1.2 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in the city-state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government has completed all preparations for vaccination in the national capital, adding that around 51 lakh people including healthcare staff and frontline workers will be inoculated in the first phase.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister said that a total of 1.2 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in the city-state, noting that it has storage capacity for 74 lakh doses of COVID vaccine.

"We have identified 3 lakh healthcare workers who will be vaccinated. Next, will be the frontline workers which include police, civil defence volunteers and municipal workers. There are 6 lakh such persons. Third category is of those who are 50 years of age or older and those below 50 years who have co-morbid conditions. There are 42 lakh persons under the third category," Kejriwal said.

Currently, there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India including Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, NVX-CoV2373 and recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine. Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Thursday also said that the coronavirus situation in the state has improved over the past few days and the positivity rate has come down to 1 per cent. He, however, said that all eyes are set on when the vaccine will be available so that people can get rid of the highly contagious infection.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has infected 6.19 people in Delhi so far. Out of the total number of cases, over 10,000 have lost their lives while more than 6 lakh have recovered from the disease, taking the city-state's 97.03 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma