New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ramp up the inoculation drive against the deadly COVID-19 infection, the four-day 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) began in India on Sunday. PM Modi in his meet with chief ministers and representatives of all states and union territories (UTs) had said that India should focus on mass scale vaccination and micro-containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic.

India had started the vaccination drive on January 16 this year after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency use approval to Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. In February, the country had opened the vaccination drive for frontline workers. In March, the general public was allowed to get a vaccine jab.



How can I register myself for vaccination drive?

Step 1) Visit the official CoWin portal at cowin.gov.in. You can also register via Aarogya Setu app

Step 2) Now register through your mobile number and verify your details

Step 3) In Aarogya Setu app, you can register via vaccination tab in the CoWin link

Step 4) Upload your photo ID card -- Aadhaar Card, Driving License or Voter's ID Card -- and enter your name, age, gender and other details asked

Step 5) Once you complete the registration process, your details will appear on the system. Here it is noteworthy to mention that one person can can add four people linked to the mobile number entered before for vaccination

Step 6) Once you are done with the registration process, you can select the vaccination date. Look for the calendar icon and click on "Book Appointment for Vaccination". Here you would need to select your state, district, block and pin code. Once you fill in these details, click on 'search' and a list of vaccination centres will appear on your screen. From there, you can select the suitable vaccination centre as per the slots and dates available

Step 7) After booking the dates, you will receive a message -- 'Appointment Successful' -- that will contain all your details. You are requested to save and download it for future reference

Step 8) You can also reschedule your appointment by logging in again. Just click on the 'Action' column of the edit icon against registered individuals to reschedule your appointment

On-site registration:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that beneficiaries can also go for on-site registration. For this, they would need to visit their nearest vaccination centre.

