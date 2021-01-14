Coronavirus Vaccine: From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala to Assam to Goa, the vaccine doses reached around every corner of the country in last two days, after the first plane carrying SII's coronavirus vaccine took off from Pune on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 in which nearly three lakh health workers will be administered with the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccination drive is dubbed as world's largest inoculation drive against the deadly coronavirus. The vaccine will be provided free of cost to the front line health workers and the Centre will bear the cost of the vaccine administered to them.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the vaccination drive continued today with more vaccine doses reaching different parts of the country. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala to Assam to Goa, the vaccine doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield reached around every corner of the country in last two days, after the first plane carrying SII's coronavirus vaccine took off from Pune on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine reached 11 major cities of the country on Wednesday:

The first consignment of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine reached 11 major cities of the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield vaccine was delivered to 13 major cities across the country and to other parts of the country on Wednesday. After the delivery of vaccines to these cities, the transportation of Covaxin and Covishield to small cities and district headquarters also started on Wednesday.

Vaccine to be administered at 2,934 centres across the country on January 16:

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the two coronavirus vaccines will be administered to the health workers at 2,934 vaccine centres across the country on Saturday, January 16. Initially, there was a preparation to provide vaccination at 5,000 centres in the country but to maintain the system, the number of centres was cut. In Delhi, the vaccination drive will be done at 75 centres instead of 89 centres on Saturday. The health ministry has also said that the number of vaccine centres will be increased gradually in the coming days.

100 people to get vaccinated at each centre:

The health ministry has said that at each vaccine centre in the country, a maximum of 100 people will be vaccinated in every session every day. With this, the system will be maintained at the vaccination centres. This vaccine will be given free of cost to health workers and frontline workers on the basis of preference. After the first dose on Saturday, the beneficiaries will have to take a second dose in four weeks.

Bharat Biotech's first shipment of Covaxin delivered:

Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company that developed indigenous coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, said that it had sent the first batch of the vaccine on Wednesday after receiving orders of 5.5 million doses from the government. Along with this, the company has announced to provide 16.5 lakh doses free of cost to the government. 20 doses are prepared from one of its vials. The company said that the vaccine was sent via planes to Ganavaram, Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow. The work of sending vaccines from these cities to small towns and district headquarters has also been started.

SII completes 95 per cent supply of Covishield:

On the other hand, Serum Institute of India, which manufactured the Covishield vaccine, said that in the first phase it has received orders to supply 1.1 crore doses. The company has sent 95 per cent of the required doses and will be completing the remaining shipment by today.

Vaccine sent to 20 cities

Mumbai Airport Authority, on Wednesday, said that 2,72,400 doses of Covishield were sent to 20 cities of the country. Go Air's first flight left for Goa with 23,500 doses. This was followed by SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara planes taking the consignment to Bagdogra, Rajkot, Ranchi, Imphal, Agartala, Cochin, Bhopal, Kanpur, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Dehradun, Varanasi, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram and Jabalpur.

