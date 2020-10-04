While responding to a question during the fourth episode of his 'Sunday Samvaad', Vardhan said a format has prepared by the Centre under which the states will submit a lists of priority population groups to receive the vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the central government is planing to receive and utilise 40-50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20-25 crore Indians by July 2021.

While responding to a question during the fourth episode of his 'Sunday Samvaad', Vardhan said a format has prepared by the Centre under which the states will submit a lists of priority population groups to receive the vaccine.

Noting that the exercise will completed by the end of this October, the Union Health Minister said that the Centre is also keeping an eye on immunity data with regard to COVID-19 disease while finalising these plans.

"The Centre is also working on plans for building capacities in HR, training, supervision, etc on a massive scale and roughly estimates to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

He further informed that there is a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul is drawing up the entire process.

"Vaccine procurement is being done centrally and each consignment will be tracked real-time until delivery to ensure it reaches those who need it most," ANI quoted him as saying.

Coronavirus vaccine status in India:

Three potential vaccines are being tested in India, including Covishield, which was developed jointly by the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca.

Covishield is in Phase-2 and Phase-3 human trials and, if successful, will be mass produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world's largest manufacturers of vaccines. Its trials in India are running at 17 locations across the country.

Apart from it, two other vaccine candidates are also being tested across the country. Indigenous vaccine developer Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, is conducting Phase-1 and Phase-2 clinical trials of vaccine candidate COVAXIN.

The third vaccine candidate under human trial is ZyCoV-D, developed by Zydus Cadila. This candidate is now under Phase-1 and Phase-2 of clinical trials.

(With ANI, IANS inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma