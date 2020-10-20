Coronavirus Updates: India has decided to do away with the usage of convalescent plasma as a treatment option for Covid-19 infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has decided to do away with usage of convalescent plasma as a treatment option for Covid-19 infection. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Professor Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said the national task force on Covid-19 is deliberating on deletion plasma therapy from the national treatment guidelines, News18.com reported. The ICMR's move is likely to have huge consequences given many states largely rely on plasma therapy in case of severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra and Delhi - among the hardest hit by the pandemic- have actively used the investigative treatment on critically-ill Covid patients. "Donate plasma" drives were carried out and plasma blood banks were promoted in the national capital and elsewhere with anecdotal evidence suggesting it was saving lives.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has cautioned states against "routine use" of plasma therapy stating that these are "investigational therapies" and should be adopted "rationally".

"Regarding the wide usage of investigational therapies such as Remdesivir and plasma therapy, the Union Health Minister has stated that the central government has issued regular advisories regarding their rational usage. Private hospitals have also been advised against routine use of these investigational therapies. The doctors in the States and Union Territories are being made aware of this through webinars and during the tele-consultation session of AIIMS-New Delhi," the Health Ministry statement read.

Earlier a study conducted by the apex medical body showed that plasma therapy does not benefit coronavirus patients. This was the largest trial conducted across 39 hospitals in India. The study was conducted on 464 moderately ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients, of which about 235 participants were put in the intervention arm while 229 subjects were in the control arm. Two doses of 200 ml CP was transfused 24 hours apart in the intervention arm.

"Composite primary outcome was achieved in 44 (18.7 per cent) participants in the intervention arm and 41 (17.9 per cent) in the control arm. Mortality was documented in 34 (13.6 per cent) and 31 (14.6 per cent) participants in intervention and control arm, respectively," study mentioned.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha