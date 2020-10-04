Coronavirus Updates: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that all the schools-both government and private—in the national capital will remain close till October 31

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Putting an end to the speculation surrounding partial reopening of schools, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that all the schools-both government and private—in the national capital will remain close till October 31. However, online teaching and learning activities will continues for students.

“All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual,” an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. School principals are authorised to call “staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work”, it added.

Earlier this week centre, in its announcement for Unlock 5, left the decision to open educational institutions including schools and colleges to respective state and union territory governments. The government said states and UTs can reopen educational institutions in a graded manner after October 15.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also holds the education portfolio. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Delhi recorded as many as 2,258 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 2.87 lakh on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 5,472. Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading. As per the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha