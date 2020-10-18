Coronavirus Update: A government-appointed panel has said that Covid-19 pandemic could be brought under control by February next year, if all the protocols are duly followed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A government-appointed panel has said that Covid-19 pandemic could be brought under control by February next year if all the protocols are duly followed. India National Supermodel committee led by Professor M Vidyasagar used computer models to map the trajectory of the epidemic in the country. "If all protocols are followed, the pandemic can be controlled by early next year with minimal active cases by February end," it said.

The panel also demonstrated that the pandemic is past its peak and also forecasted that the total number of infections in India is unlikely to exceed 106 lakh (10.6 million). So far, 75 lakh people in India have contracted the virus, of which nearly 66 lakh have recovered. With the onset of winter and upcoming festivals, it could increase susceptibility to the infection and laxity at this point can again lead to a spike

Cautioning against relaxation in protective measures, the panel warned it could lead to rise of up to 26 lakh cases in 1 month. It also said that district and higher level lockdown would not be much effective now.

The panel also observed that covid-induced lockdown helped in saving lives of millions. In the absence of lockdown in March, India's total deaths could have exceeded 25 lakh by August this year, it said. At present, the country has clocked 1.14 lakh fatalities. The scientific panel was appointed by Department of Science and Technology, government of India, on May 31. It was tasked to monitor the future transmission of COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has expressed hope that India could have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months.

"We are very much into the vaccine development process...in the next few months at the most we should have a vaccine and in the next six months we should be in the process of delivering the vaccine to the people of India," he said while addressing Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and St. John's Ambulance

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha