Coronavirus Update: How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate From CoWin, Aarogya Setu App And WhatsApp

AMID the rising concerns over the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in several countries globally, Indian authorities have also ramped up their preparations to avoid another outbreak in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also chaired a COVID review meeting on Wednesday to take a stock of the on-ground situation in the country. According to the Health Ministry data, the country has so far seen over 4.46 crore cases and approximately 5.30 lakh Covid 19 related deaths. Currently, there are 3,408 active cases in India.

Earlier, during the second COVID wave in India, the government started the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in 2021 January. Initially, two companies were given approval -- Covaxin and Covishield -- for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine. The government also distributed the COVID-19 vaccination certificates to those who were administered with one dose or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who received the COVID vaccination dose can download the certificate from various platforms. Here’s a quick look at how you can download the Covid-19 certificate from different sources.

Aarogya Setu app

Step 1: Download the Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone and open the app then visit the Cowin tab. Users need to log in to the app.

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Vaccination Certificate’ option.

Step 3: Users need to enter their beneficiary reference ID, which one usually gets at the time of vaccination registration.

Step 4: Once done, now click on the ‘Get Certificate’ button and then a new PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the vaccine certificate for future reference

CoWin Portal

Step 1: Go to the official website– https://www.cowin.gov.in/home

Step 2: Click on the register button

Step 3: Users need to sign in using their registered mobile number. Now proceed by entering the one-time password (OTP) received

Step 4: After logging in, there will be a certificate tab under your name

Step 5: Click on the download button to get the soft copy of the vaccination certificate



WhatsApp

Step 1: users need to save this +91 9013151515 number in their contact list and then drop a ‘Hi’ message on WhatsApp. This is an official MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, which lets you download the certificate in less than 30 seconds.



Step 2: Once you send that message, the chatbot will show a list of topics related to coronavirus. In the same list, you will also find a “Download Certificate” option. Users just need to type “2” and send it on the chat.



Step 3: The chatbot will again display options related to vaccination, so you just type “2” and send it to the messaging app. This means that you are asking the bot to send your vaccine certificate from the CoWIN platform.

Step 4: After this, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, which you will have to send on the chat.