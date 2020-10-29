New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded its highest single-day jump of Covid-19 cases with 5,739 fresh infections reported in last 24 hours. Notably, it's the second consecutive day when the national capital recorded more than 5000 patients have been diagnosed with the contagion. With the latest addition, the total caseload in the state has reached over 3.75 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,423. Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On Wednesday, the city recorded its 5,673 cases, breaching the 5,000 barrier for the first time since the outbreak reached it.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said that the coronavirus cases in the country crossed the grim milestone of 80 lakh cases after fresh 49,881 cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll also climbed up to over 1.20 lakh with a spike of 517 new fatalities during the same span of time.

According to the latest health bulletin by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surge to 80,40,203, while the death toll rose to 1,20,527. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent.

Of the total cases, 73,15,989 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals across the country, after 56,480 recoveries in a day, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dip to 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 cases in the last 24 hours, which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha