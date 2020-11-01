New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, the Delhi government has continued with most of the lockdown rules barring a few changes. In its latest set of guidelines, the state government has relaxed the rule pertaining to number of attendees during a marriage. Now, up to 200 persons are allowed to attends the function in closed spaces while the number of participants depends on the size of ground in case of open spaces. Earlier, the marriage gatherings with an upper limit of 50 persons only were allowed in the city.

Meanwhile, the public buses in the national capital have also been allowed to run with full capacity. Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow buses to run with full seating capacity. The buses are currently running with 20 passengers in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. Baijal has also given the green signal to resume inter-state bus services and the process to plan a standard operating procedure is in the works. The number of DTC and Cluster buses seat up to 40-45 passengers. Bus stops in the city witnessed long queues as a result of reduced capacity of passengers allowed in the buses.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday also stated that all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies under the Delhi government will maintain “status quo” with respect to prohibited and permitted activities up to November 30.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, the order stressed, with a ceiling of 200 individuals. The order also reiterated that in open spaces the number of individuals will be determined in terms of the size of the space.

It added the SoPs like thermal screening or wearing a mask or for that matter maintaining physical distance from each other are compulsory, in both cases. All District Magistrates and police DCPs have been asked to ensure compliance.

Delhi continued to witness an unprecedented rise in the number of daily infections on Friday as well. According to a health department bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,891 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total case-load to over 3.81 lakh with 47 new fatalities pushing the death count in the national capital to 6,470.

(With IANS inputs)

