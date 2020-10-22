Coronavirus Treatment Update: The Serum Institute of India on Thursday has entered into an agreement with German pharma major Merck and a New York-based non-profit research organisation to develop monoclonal antibodies that can neutralise SARS-CoV-2 virus.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Serum Institute of India on Thursday announced that it has inked a deal with German pharma major Merck and IAVI, a New York-based non-profit research organisation to develop monoclonal antibodies that can neutralise SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The three partners say they aim to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for COVID-19 pandemic response. Monoclonal antibodies are synthesised proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system in the fight against a particular disease.

If the highly potent and broadly cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibody candidates being advanced through this partnership are shown to be efficacious in clinical trials, either as a single antibody or a potential combination of both candidates, Merck will lead commercialisation in developed countries.

Serum Institute has a proven track record of more than 50 years in developing affordable medicines and is the world's largest producer of vaccines. Serum Institute will lead global manufacturing as well as commercialisation in low- and middle-low-income countries, including India.

"We're acutely aware of the tremendous potential for monoclonal antibodies to be used in Covid-19 response. By combining the scientific achievements of IAVI and Scripps Research with our partners' development, manufacturing, and distribution expertise, we are hopeful that this partnership will result in globally accessible antibodies that are available to all who can benefit from them," said Mark Feinberg, President and CEO of IAVI.

Belén Garijo, Vice Chair of the executive board and deputy CEO, Merck, as well as CEO Healthcare, said, "Together with IAVI and Serum Institute, we look forward to demonstrating the potential application of these monoclonal antibodies in the management of Covid-19. We share a common purpose to accelerate this promising science and deliver effective solutions that address global challenges presented by this pandemic".

