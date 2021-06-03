Coronavirus Treatment: The feeling of weakness is one of the most common post-Covid recovery symptoms in patients. It could be due to the impact of the virus on your immune system.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After recovering from COVID-19, a lot of patients have reported experiencing weakness in the body. The feeling of weakness is one of the most common post-Covid recovery symptoms in patients. It could be due to the impact of the virus on your immune system. Hence, it is important to ensure a healthy diet for a speedy recovery. Here are a few tips that can help you treat the weakness and stay healthy.

Nutritious diet

Patients who have recovered from coronavirus should consume nutritious food to recover from the weakness, according to WHO. Food items like fresh fruits, green vegetables, lentils, beans. wheat, etc should be consumed to regain energy.

Add vitamin C, D, zinc, and other minerals to your diet. They help in reducing weakness and increase your recovery rate. Remember to keep your diet light yet nutritious. Avoid eating stale things, always go for fresh food.

Consuming high citrus is also said to help in recovering from weakness. It is found in abundance in oranges. It is also advised to eat a handful of different types of nuts to keep your body healthy. Just soak 2-3 almonds overnight and have them in the morning. You can also have walnuts and dates.

Exercise

Along with a nutritious diet, it is important to exercise to improve your immunity and feel relaxed. Start with slow walks that can freshen up your mind. Avoid doing heavy exercise as it may tire you more.

Schedule your day



It is important to get up early in the morning and sleep on time to keep your body scheduled, otherwise, you tend to feel lazy and weak. Waking early in the morning also makes you feel sorted and positive. Plus, a scheduled routine improves your sleep as well which is essential for recovery.

Other things to keep in mind

Even after recovering from the COVID-19, you must wear musk and maintain physical distancing. Keep a check on your oxygen levels, pulse rate, and blood pressure regularly. If you are a diabetic patient it is advised to check your sugar level twice a day. Keep yourself hydrated and limit the use of gadgets as they may overwhelm you leading to the feeling of tiredness or weakness.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any particular diet.)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha