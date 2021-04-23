Coronavirus Treatment: To help those who are finding it difficult to get a Remdesivir infection for COVID-19 patients, we at English Jagran have compiled the list of websites that have information about the antiviral drug in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Antiviral drug Remdesivir has emerged as an unlikely saviour for COVID-19 patients in India amid the unprecedented spike in daily cases. Though several medical experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), have claimed that Remdesivir is not a "magic medicine" for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, its demand has increased across India, especially in Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra.

However, the constant increase in demand for Remdesivir has led to a shortage of antiviral drug in several parts of the country. To help those who are finding it difficult to get a Remdesivir infection for COVID-19 patients, we at English Jagran have compiled the list of websites that have information about the antiviral drug in India:

* Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched its website readytofightcovid.in and released a helpline number 1800-266-708 to help people track the availability of Remdesivir across India

* People can also look for Remdesivir at Cipla's website at cipla.com. You can also contact them at 8657311088

* You can also check Hetero's official website at covifor@heterohealthcare.com and contact them at 18001034696 for Remdesivir

* In Uttar Pradesh, you can contact Albino Lifesciences Pvt Ltd at 08800019155 for Remdesivir. Meanwhile, those from Maharashtra would need to contact Darpan Chemist at 8369211887 and 8879318058 for the antiviral drug

What is Remdesivir and is it effective against COVID-19?

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that is administered via injection to cure severe and critical COVID-19 patients. However, medical experts and doctors believe that Remdesivir, which is manufactured by Gilead (US), is not a "life-saving drug" and can't reduce the COVID mortality rate.

"We may use Remdesivir as we don't have an anti-viral drug. Remdesivir was proven useful for those in hospitals and on oxygen...it can't be taken like a regular antibiotic," said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria, as reported by The Times of India.

Even the WHO has said that Remdesivir cannot "reduce the duration of hospitalisation" of COVID-19 patients and can't "affect the progression of the disease".

"The evidence suggested no important effect on mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and other patient-important outcomes," it said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma