New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pharmaceuticals major Lupin Limited on Wednesday launched its Favipiravir drug in India to treat mild and moderate coronavirus patients in the country. The pharma major announced the launch of Favipiravir under the brand name of Covihalt.

Favipiravir has received authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use. The price of the drug to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 patients was kept at Rs 49 per tablet.

“Lipin today announced the launch of its Favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Favipiravir has received authorization from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use," the company said in a filing.

Lupin's Covihalt dosage strength has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of administration. It is available as 200 mg tablets in the form of a strip of 10 tablets and priced at Rs 49 per tablet.

"COVID-19 is a global pandemic and in India we are seeing a surge in the number of cases on a daily basis," said Rajeev Sibal, President of India region formulations at Lupin Ltd as reported by news agency ANI.

"In these tough times, it is our duty to support the nation in fighting this pandemic and ensuring affordable drugs are made available for impacted patients," he said adding that Covihalt is a vital step in this direction.

A day earlier, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched Favipiravir (200 mg) under the brand name ''FluGuard'' at a price of Rs 35 per tablet. Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres and more than 20,000 professionals working globally.

The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharma ingredients in over 100 markets in the United States, India, South Africa and across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East regions.

In India, the coronavirus has afflicted over 19 lakh people and has claimed lives of more than 39,000 people. India is the third worst-hit country from the coronavirus pandemic behind United States of America and Brazil.

Posted By: Talib Khan