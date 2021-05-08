Coronavirus Treatment: The drug has been developed by the DRDO in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India's fatality rate reaching 1.09 per cent, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday approved the emergency use of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) as an adjunct therapy to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

The drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Giving details about the drug, the DRDO said it is a generic molecule and analogue of glucose that can be easily produced. It said that the drug comes in form of a powder that can be taken orally by dissolving it in water.

The DRDO said that it accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.

"Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients. In efficacy trends, the patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than Standard of Care (SoC) on various endpoints," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

What about the efficacy of the 2-DG drug?

The phase II trials of the 2-DG drug were conducted in October last year after the DRDO along with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad found that the drug is effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

Following successful phase II trials, phase III trial was conducted in December on 220 patients from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

"A significantly favourable trend (2.5 days difference) was seen in terms of the median time to achieving normalization of specific vital signs parameters when compared to SOC," the DRDO said.

