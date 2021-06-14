Coronavirus Treatment: For the COVID-19 cases in children, the ministry said prophylaxes (preventive treatment) is the most effective approach to save children from the deadly virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ayush Ministry has issued home care guidelines for the protection of children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines suggest ways through which parents, caregivers, and practitioners can take general care of children at home during the pandemic. Besides, regular COVID-19 protocols of wearing mask, hand sanitization, and physical distancing, the guidelines also suggest dietary, mental health, and physical exercise-related tips to take care of the overall health of children.

For the COVID-19 cases in children, the ministry said prophylaxes (preventive treatment) is the most effective approach to save children from the deadly virus. Here are a few tips outlined by the ministry.

Signs to watch out for

• Fever lasting beyond 4 to 5 days

• Decreased oral intake by the child and feeling lethargic

• Increasing respiratory rate and oxygen saturation dropping below 95 per cent

• Diarrhoea/vomiting/pain in the abdomen

• Rashes over the body and red eyes

• Poor urine output and unconsciousness

General guidelines for daily routine

• Give them lukewarm water to drink

• Maintain dental hygiene; brush two times a day

• Oil message and nasal application of oil

Physical activity

Yogasana, Pranayama, meditation, and other exercises should be encouraged in children as per their capacity.

Diet and sleep

Children should be given easily digestible, fresh, and warm food. A balanced nutritious diet should be maintained. Getting an adequate amount of sleep is also necessary. Children less than 1 year of age should get 12-16 hours of sleep and teenagers should get 8-10 hours of sleep.

The mental health of children

• Bond with children emotionally

• Spare time to play with them

• Listen to their needs and emotional outpour

• Engage them in recreational activities

Prophylaxes (preventive) measures for COVID-19

• Give Amla Murabba to children daily

• Arvindasava 3-5 ml twice a day with equal quantity of warm water 2 times daily after food

• Haldi (Turmeric) Milk once or twice a day, etc

Posted By: Sugandha Jha