New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the COVID restrictions are being lifted across different states amid the decreasing trend of Coronavirus, people have begun to plan vacations in the country. Recently a traffic gridlock was witnessed on the Kalka Shimla highway as tourists stood in a beeline for the hills. If you are also planning a trip to Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Karnataka, here’s is all you need to know about the latest COVID guidelines, what’s open, and what’s not, the quarantine rules, and more.

Latest COVID guidelines for Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka

Goa

The Goa government on Saturday extended its state-wide curfew till 7 am on June 21. However, shops including panchayat and municipal markets may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage functions with up to 50 persons have been permitted. A detailed order issued by district collectors is awaited soon.

Himachal Pradesh

• As per the latest travel guidelines for Himachal Pradesh amid the Coronavirus pandemic negative RT-PCR test report is not required now to enter the state.

• Section 144 has been lifted in the state.

• June 14 onwards shops were allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm. However, on Saturdays and Sundays, the shops will remain closed from 5 am to 5 pm under the COVID curfew.

• Some Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tourism units have also been issued including instructions to close swimming pools, auditoriums, and assembly halls in hotels.

• All tourists are also required to follow Safety and Hygiene guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs & Dept of Tourism.

Uttarakhand

• The lockdown or COVID curfew has been extended in Uttarakhand till June 22 which was scheduled to end on June 15.

• People are allowed to go to vaccination centres, provided they have documents proving their visit

• Only 20 persons are permitted in a wedding. They need to have a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours.

• In funerals also only 20 people are allowed

• Essential commodity shops are allowed to open daily from 8 am to 12 pm

• Bars will remain closed along with educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants. However, medicine shops will remain open 24*7

• Travelers from outside have to register on the Smart City portal and show a negative RT-PCR test (taken within 72 hours)

• Migrants have to remain in 7 days quarantine before leaving the state

Karnataka

• The Karnataka govt has started the unlocking of 19 districts where the positivity rate is less than 5 per cent.

• The list of these districts includes Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

• However, night curfew (from 7 pm till 5 am) and weekend curfew (from Friday 7 pm till Monday 5 am) will continue to remain the same with time-specific relaxations.

• Medical emergency, air or rail travellers are allowed to move.

• Only two passengers are allowed in Autos and taxis.

• Essential shops can open 6 am to 2 pm and parks can open from 5 to 10 am.

• Street vendors can open from 6 am to 2 pm.

• Dine-in is not allowed in hostels, only delivery can be done.

• Liquor shops can open from 6 am to 2 pm.

• Ration shops distributing PDS are allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm.

