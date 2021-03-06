As coronavirus cases rise across India, here is a list of states and union territories that have reimposed travel restrictions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several states and union territories (UTs) have reimposed travel restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Imposing the restrictions, states and UTs have said that all necessary precautions have to be followed to break the chain of the infection.

Not just states, the central government has also issued a warning amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and asked citizens to follow coronavirus-induced norms and standard operating procedures.

As coronavirus cases rise across India, here is a list of states and union territories that have reimposed travel restrictions:

Maharashtra:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has mandated negative COVID-19 test certificate for all travellers from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala. As per the state guidelines, air passengers will have to submit negative reports 72 hours prior to departure while train passengers will have to submit negative reports 96 hours before departure.

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala have to submit a negative COVID-19 test report conducted 72 hours prior to their departure.

Rajasthan:

The state government has made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to furnish a COVID-19 negative report on arrival, noting that travellers will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test report 72 hours prior to entering Rajasthan.

West Bengal:

Similar guidelines have also been issued in West Bengal where travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test report conducted 72 hours prior to their departure.

Tamil Nadu:

All passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to severe a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Tamil Nadu, the state government has said.

Odisha:

In Odisha, passengers from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh will have to mandatorily serve a home quarantine of one week. However, those with negative COVID-19 test report are exempted from this order.

Kerala:

The Kerala government has said that a businessman from any other state can stay for eight days in Kerala and won't have to serve quarantine but he or she would need to submit an itinerary of their travel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma