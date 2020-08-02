On the other hand, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in Hotwar Jail, Ranchi in connection with Chara Ghettala, is currently undergoing treatment at the RIMS (Hospital) in Ranchi due to illness.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The family members of former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav are exposed to the danger of coronavirus after 13 people working at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday.

The infected patients are the 13 employees who have been working at Patna's government house (10, Circular Road, Patna) which is allotted in the name of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife where she lives with her two sons.

On the other hand, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in Hotwar Jail, Ranchi in connection with Chara Ghettala, is currently undergoing treatment at the RIMS (Hospital) in Ranchi due to illness. Being treated in a ward that is in close proximity to a corona isolation ward, Lalu himself has expressed that he is exposed to the danger of contracting the deadly virus, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

The report claims that time and again, Lalu and his family members have expressed concerns over contracting the virus amid a growing number of coronavirus cases in Bihar. Meanwhile, Lalu’s bodyguard who was murdered at RIMS hospital turned out to be coronavirus positive while the investigation was carried out. However, the hospital administration refused to handle the dead body of Kameshwar Ravidas, a native of Nalanda, Bihar, and he was cremated in Ranchi on Saturday.

Bihar has a total of over 54,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases while around 18,000 are reported to be active among those. While as many as 35,473 patients have been recovered/discharged by the novel infection in Bihar, the death toll has mounted to 312.

