New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday further reduced the rates for the coronavirus tests in the state making it more feasible for the people to get them tested for the deadly pathogen. Now people in the state can get themselves tested in all state medical colleges and nursing homes at just Rs 600, which was reduced from earlier rate of Rs 1,500.

Apart from this, the coronavirus tests for the patients of Thalassemia and Haemophilia will be done free of cost in all state medical colleges and nursing homes across the state. The coronavirus test through RT-PCR method for patients with serious diseases like cancer will be don in Rs 300 across state medical colleges and nursing homes.

The UP government had in September reduced the rates for Covid-19 tests conducted by private labs in the state to Rs 1,600 instead of Rs 2,500 it cost earlier. "Revision has been done keeping in view the fall in price of reagents used in tests and price rationalisation carried out by other states", said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health).

“The prices of RT-PCR test kits and reagents used for Covid tests have come down. Hence, the earlier order on pricing of the test (issued in April) is amended. The maximum price will now be Rs 1,600,” the September order said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 7,007 on Friday with 24 more fatalities, while 2,237 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.8 lakh. The number of active cases in the state stands at 24,431, while a total of 4,48,644 patients have been treated and discharged so far. A total of 1,48,222 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 1.47 crore, the official health bulletin said.

Posted By: Talib Khan