The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that the people seeking coronavirus testing in Delhi will now require to produce Aadhaar card bearing the address of Delhi on it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Easing the norms for the coronavirus testing in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered that people going voluntarily for RT/PCR COVID-19 testing will now no longer need a doctor’s prescription in the national capital.

The High Court said that instead, people can now get tested for the COVID-19 by showing their Aadhaar Cards bearing Delhi address. Along with the Aadhaar card, people also have to fill up a form as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to test the coronavirus.

According to the existing rules laid by the health authorities, it was mandatory for a person to have a doctor's prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said, “people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill up a form as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing”.

The court also noted that Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from past a few days and asked the private laboratories in the city to ramp up testing and allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day for those who want to undergo the voluntarily screening. The capacity of around 12,000 tests per day is available with the Delhi government, the court noted.

This comes a day after the national capital recorded a single-day spike 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 1.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,599 after thirty-two fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,68,384 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, it said, adding that the total number of cases stands at 1,93,526

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in 72 days. It was the first time since June 26 that the cases had crossed the 3,000-mark. A total of 22,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours -- 7,804 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 15,150 rapid antigen tests.

