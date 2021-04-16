New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The arising grim situation in the country following the ballooning of daily COVID-19 cases has prompted several state governments and district administrations to impose sweeping restrictions in their respective areas to stem the growth of the coronavirus. The country has been witnessing an alarming surge in the coronavirus infections with daily new cases crossing the grim milestone of 2-lakh mark for the second consecutive day today.

India, during the last 24 hours, registered its biggest single-day spike of over 2.17 lakh COVID cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,42,91,917 while 1,185 fatalities in the same span of time took the death toll to 1,74,308. The active cases in the country also crossed the 15-lakh mark today and stood at 15,69,743. This is the second straight day when the country reported over 2 lakh cases and over 1,000 deaths in 24-hour time span.

As the COVID situation turns miserable in the country, state governments including Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha and Maharashtra have imposed weekend lockdowns, complete curfews and night curfews in their respective areas depending upon the situation there. The Delhi government had on Thursday announced that a weekend curfew will be imposed in the national capital starting from Friday 10 pm till Monday 5 am. Similar orders have been passed in Rajasthan where weekend curfew will start from Friday 6 pm in the entire state.

Here is a list of states where weekend curfew will be imposed from today:

Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that to curb the spread of the COVID-19, a weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi which will start from April 16, Friday, 10 pm and will continue till April 19, Monday, 5 am. Movement of people has been prohibited during the curfew timings, however, all essential servives will continue to operate during the weekend curfew. In its order on Thursday, the Delhi government has also ordered the closure of malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, swimming pools in the city. E-passes will be required for those involved in exempted activities. For marriages, the Delhi government said that curfew passes will be issued to those whose weddings dates are during the curfew timings and venues are fixed. A night curfew was imposed in Delhi earlier this month till April 30.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tursday tweeted that a weekend curfew will be imposed in the entire state to stem the grwoth of COVID-19 there. The weekend curfew will start from 6 pm on Friday (April 16) and will continue till 5 am on Monday (April 19). The CM also appealed to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. Banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew. Election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where bypolls will be held on Saturday, are also be exempted. The Rajasthan government had earlier imposed a night curfew in 10 districts of the state including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh.

States under Night Curfew:

Uttar Pradesh:

The UP government on Thursday extended the night curfew timings in 10 districts including Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur and other districts where active COVID-19 caseload is above 2,000. The night curfew will now start from 8 pm and will continue till 7 am. The UP government had earlier this month announced sweeping restrictions including night curfew in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Moradabad and several other districts in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases there.

Odisha:

In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Odisha government on Thursday announced that night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will be in place in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh. The state government has extended the timing of night curfew in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh to 6 pm to 5 am from 9 pm to 6 am. A weekend shutdown will also be imposed in urban areas of these districts from April 17 in addition to night curfew. The night curfew in urban areas of remaining 20 districts of the state, will also be imposed from tomorrow from 9 pm to 5 pm. The state government has also decided to suspend the inter-state bus services from April 19 and intra-state bus operations will be allowed only with sitting capacity.

Madhya Pradesh:

Lockdown in Indore, which was initially scheduled to end on Monday, i.e. April 12, has now been extended till 6:00 am on April 19. Lockdown is in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur, Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh, and Vidisha. Lockdown from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur, and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city. Betul, Ratlam, Khargone, and Katni are also under complete lockdown from 6 pm on April 9 to 6 am on April 17. Chhindwara is under an eight-day complete lockdown and will continue till 6 am on April 16.

Karnataka:

Night curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, and Udupi-Manipal from 10 pm to 5 am, till April 20.

Jammu & Kashmir:

Night curfew has been imposed in urban areas of eight districts (Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Baramulla, Kathua, Anantnag, Budgam, Kupwara) from 10 pm to 6 am.

Gujarat:

Night curfew imposed in Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Vadodara from 8 pm to 6 am, until April 30. In Amreli, the night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am, until April 15.

Punjab:

The Punjab government has imposed a statewide night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. In Chandigarh, curfew timings are 10.30 pm to 5 am.

Maharashtra:

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, Maharashtra will undergo a virtual lockdown for the next 15 days starting 8 pm on April 14. The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan